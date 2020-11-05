Menu
August Runge Jr.

Age 90

August Runge Jr., 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, with Rev. Dave Hall officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5- 7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Nov
7
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
, Shell Creek, Nebraska
Nov
7
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
, Shell Creek, Nebraska
Nov
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
, Shell Creek, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
