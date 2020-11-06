Sister M. Charlene (Rosemary) Stuczynski

October 15, 1930-October 30, 2020

Sister M. Charlene (Rosemary) Stuczynski died on Oct. 30, 2020, at Mt. St. Francis Nursing Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she was a resident since 2016.

A Mass of Resurrection was celebrated in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, followed by burial in the Mount Saint Francis Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to: Sr. Marietta Spenner, Provincial , Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration at 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

Sister Charlene was born on Oct. 15, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Karl and Mary (Nowaczyk) Stuczynski. She was the seventh child of nine.

On Oct. 15, Sister celebrated her 90th birthday, and two days later tested positive with COVID. The complications of the virus were the cause of her death.

She entered the Sisters of Saint Francis of Perpetual Adoration on Aug. 12, 1947, professing final vows on Aug. 12, 1954.

Sister Charlene was an elementary and intermediate teacher from 1948 – 1999.

A memory for Sister was on Oct. 5, 1979, when she saw Saint Pope John Paul II in Chicago, Illinois. This visit was most tender and memorable as her parents, Karl and Mary, were born in Poland.

She is survived by her brother Joseph.