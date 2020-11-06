John Atkins

October 13, 1943-November 4, 2020

John Atkins, 77, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

Private graveside services will be held in Winterset, Iowa, at a later date.

John M. Atkins Jr. was born on Oct. 13, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, to John and Grace (Cooper) Atkins Sr. John graduated high school and attended college. He worked at Nebraska Public Power District for over 35 years. On Aug. 27, 2008, John was united in marriage to Shirley Dufoe Svoboda in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

John is survived by his son, John Atkins III of Columbus, Nebraska, Colin Atkins of Aurora, Colorado, and Andrew Atkins of Seward, Nebraska; daughter, Bridey Lynn Barber of Lewisville, Texas; grandchildren, Maisie, Lily and Ivan Atkins; sister, Sheila Newlin of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother, James Atkins of Rantoul, Illinois; and friend and caregiver, Frank Loomer.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace Atkins Sr.; wife, Shirley Atkins; and brothers, Thomas Atkins and Richard Atkins.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com