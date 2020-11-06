Elaine M. Markytan

July 29, 1927-November 4, 2020

Elaine M. Markytan peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. There will be a vigil service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, also at the church. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at St. Bonaventure Church. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. All Directed Health Measures will be followed. The service and vigil will be broadcast on McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Elaine was born July 29, 1927, to George and Sarah (Connelly) Busselman in Lindsay, Nebraska. She attended Lindsay Holy Family School and graduated in 1944. After graduating Omaha School of Business, she started her first job with the phone company in Columbus.

On April 25, 1951, Elaine married the love of her life, Frank J. Markytan. Together they raised, nurtured and loved three daughters - Carol, Mary and Joyce. They were happily married 64 years when Frank passed away in 2016. Both Frank and Elaine were actively involved in Perpetual Adoration at St. Bonaventure Church for many years.

Elaine worked for 10 years at the Columbus Telegram and Dale Electronics when she retired in 1992.

Elaine's greatest joys were spending time with family, trips and flower arranging hobbies. She was a marvelous cook, seamstress and baker. She was famous for her homemade kolaches, crescent rolls and noodles.

She is survived by daughters, Carol (Herb) Strong of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Mary (Dennis) Fisher of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Joyce Steffensmeier of Columbus; and five grandchildren, Emily (Jeremy) Easton, John (Karla) Colton, Amanda Fisher, Sarah (Kyle) Jenkins and Eric (Michelle) Epp; and three great-granddaughters, Rylee and Raven Jenkins and Gentry Easton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; two brothers, Harold and Glenn Busselman; and a grandson, Mark Strong.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com