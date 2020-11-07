Menu
Kurtis Prokupek

Kurtis Alan Prokupek

July 15, 1954-October 26, 2020

Kurtis Alan Prokupek was born on July 15, 1954, in Columbus to James and Marcella (Hogel) Prokupek and died at home on Oct. 26, 2020.

He worked his entire life at the family business, Prokupek Shoes. Kurt's mother and father started the business in 1943. He started at the age of 10, working at the store with his brothers. Kurt's son, James, has been working at the store since he was five and hopes to carry on his father's work. Kurt loved his cars, talking to people and telling stories. He was the life of the crowd.

Survivors include his wife, Angela (Mikkelsen) Prokupek; sons, James Prokupek and Andrew Prokupek; step-children, Calvin Maslonka, Josh and Cathrine (Maslonka) Kula; sister, Susan Seng; and Darrel Prokupek.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill.

In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to Prokupek's Shoes.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Nov. 7, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Kurt was always such a kind soul. He always had a smile and howdy when you walked into the store. He even hand delivered a pair of repaired boots to my door when I lived in Rising City when heading to his Kids Christmas Program. He will be greatly missed!!
Russell R. Lloyd
November 7, 2020