Janet D. Custer

July 11, 1937 – November 7, 2020

Janet D. Custer, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Highland Park Church in Columbus, with Pastor Mike Escen officiating. Interment will be at the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. at the church. Due to virus restrictions, the family will not be having a dinner after the service but is so thankful for your presence and prayers. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Highland Park Ministries Facebook page and Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Janet D. Custer was born July 11, 1937, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Everet and Dorothy (Pattison) Thomas. She graduated from Mitchel High School. On June 7, 1958, she was united in marriage to Neal Stanley Custer in Oshkosh, Nebraska.

Janet loved God and her family! Out of this she served all her kids by being there when the grandkids were born and living nearby when all the grandkids were young. Every holiday she could be found in the kitchen making something delicious, especially loving to make deserts or hamburger soup. Her other joys were bridge club, scrabble, puzzles, and beating family at pitch.

The last 14 years she and Stan lived with Cathy's family in Columbus, blessing them greatly. Her most recent joys were attending church, learning more about God, and looking at pictures of her great-grandkids!

Janet is survived by her loving, devoted and caring husband, Neal Stanley Custer, of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Judy Williams and husband, Berry Dunham, of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Kelly and Lona (Kier) Custer of Benkelman, Nebraska; grandsons, Bryan Custer of Benkelman, Nebraska; and Matthew Custer of Sidney, Nebraska; granddaughter, Brittany (Trae) McCallum of Holyoke, Colorado; great grandchildren, Bristol and Grayson; son-in-law, Barney Steger of Chappell, Nebraska; granddaughter, McKenzie Steger of Southern Pines, North Carolina; grandson, Jerame (Jessica) Steger of Chappell, Nebraska; great-grandchild, Claire; son-in law, Erik Weinmeister of Columbus, Nebraska; granddaughter, Taylor Weinmeister of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandsons, Collin Weinmeister and Zachary (Melea) Weinmeister both of Columbus, Nebraska; many nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by parents, Everet and Dorothy Thomas; daughters, Connie Steger and Cathy Weinmeister;

Brother, Duane Thomas; infant sister, Jewel K Thomas; and great-grandniece; Julia Steger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Highland Park Church for Royal Family Kids Camp.

