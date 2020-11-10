Elaine M. Freudenburg

Age 87

Elaine M. Freudenberg, 87, of Norfolk, and formerly of Madison, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Private services will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at St. John Green Garden rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The funeral service will be recorded and can be viewed on the Home for Funerals website. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Elaine Marie was born in Platte County, Nebraska, to Otto and Nora (Henke) Koch. She grew up on the family farm northeast of Columbus. Elaine was baptized on Aug. 27, 1933, and confirmed March 30, 1947, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek. Elaine attended elementary school at Platte County District #2 and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1952.

Following graduation, Elaine helped work on the family farm. She married Richard Freudenburg at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek on Feb. 20, 1968. Elaine was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, reading and gardening. Her greatest love was for God and her family.

She is survived by her children Mark R. (Shelley) Freudenburg, Lynette (Todd) Kasik, and Brian (Rhonda) Freudenburg, all of Madison; seven grandsons,; one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter, sister Phyllis (Frank) Kasal of Rogers, sister-in-law Norma Koch of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard, who passed away June 18, 1981, brothers Walter Koch and Hugo Koch; sisters Dolores Kallweit; infant sister Norma Koch, and brother-in-law Dayle Kallweit.

Memorials requested to Lutheran High Northeast Scholarship fund.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.