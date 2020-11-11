Tom Haiar

June 28, 1957 – November 7, 2020

Tom Haiar, 63, of Norfolk, Nebraska, formerly of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Saturday, Nov. 7th, 2020, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov 13th, at St. Francis Church, with Father Wayne Pavela celebrating the Mass. Visitation will take place from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the church. A graveside service is set to take place at St. Francis Cemetery. Following CDC guidelines everyone must wear a mask.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to Gass Haney Facebook page.

Tom was born to Joe and Sally Haiar on June 28, 1957.

He grew up on a farm between Humphrey and Madison and attended Humphrey St. Francis, graduating in 1975. Tom played, football, basketball, and track all four years in high school and was named a High School All-American. Tom went onto Northeast Community College to play basketball and studied to be an accountant. He loved to work with numbers. After one year of college, having the farming background, decided to work at the Norfolk Livestock Market from 1976-1984. Tom went to Auctioneer School in 1980. He went on to get his Real Estate License in August 1982.

Tom worked for Coldwell Bank from 1982-1990, then worked for ReMax Associates from 1990 to 2007, and then decided to open his own office with two realtors. In 2009, Tom purchased the Century 21 Real Estate franchise and sold that is 2019. Then he opened up his current office the Real Estate Group in 2019.

Tom loved watching sports, playing basketball whenever he could, traveling, dancing, playing cards and listening to rock music. He always tried to be good to all people, no matter how he was treated.

He is survived by Luz Janzen; and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sally Haiar.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.