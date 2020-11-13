Menu
Gene Miller
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Gene L. Miller

April 29, 1942 – November 4, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Viola Miller; stepfather, Edgar Johnson; and sister, Vivian Elliott. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Dee Miller; son, Shawn (Maureen) Miller; daughter, Jodi (Brad) Holen; grandchildren: Brittany Holen, Morgan Holen, Joshua Miller and Shayla Miller; brother Norman Miller and many other friends and relatives.

Memorials in Gene's name can be made to the American Heart Association. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Dee - We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Gene was always so nice and friendly when we visited in our Whitehawk neighborhood. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Ann Tanis & Scott Petersen
November 11, 2020
Dee from a neighbor in Whitehawk our prayers are with you and the family
Marie & Ed Carlin
November 11, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
November 11, 2020