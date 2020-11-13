Carol Ann Czapla

July 31, 1938 – November 10, 2020

Carol Ann Czapla, 82, of Genoa, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Father William D. L'Heureux will officiate over the Mass of Christian Burial. This will be a private ceremony held for immediate family only due to current circumstances related to COVID. While we are saddened not to have your physical presence as support, we know that all who know us and Carol are with us spiritually and we cherish that dearly. Please keep Carol in your thoughts and prayers.

Carol was born on July 31, 1938, in Corning, New York to Charles Mose Thompson and Viola Fritchell. As a youth, she enjoyed family camping trips in the Allegheny Mountains. She graduated from Savona High School.

Carol met the love of her life, Frank Czapla, and they were married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Sept. 1, 1958. Carol and Frank raised six children while living on the family farm north of Genoa during their marriage of 58 years. Since 2019, she resided at Brookestone Acres Retirement Home.

Besides working on the farm and raising their family, Carol held several different jobs. Once the children were older, she worked at Genoa Public School as a teacher's aide. She and Frank owned and ran the Coyote Run Raceway Motocross track during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

She worked at Diet Center in Columbus, at Country Care View Village in Genoa, and got her CDL. She and Frank drove semis for both Westring & Sons and Konz Trucking, traveling all over the United States. Carol also worked at Pump & Pantry in Genoa. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

Carol will be remembered for her kindness, strength, zest for life and unwavering devotion to her family. She had a green thumb and a passion for flowers, gardening, knitting, quilting, and reading. One of her favorite things was to cheer her children and grandchildren on in all their activities.

Carol is survived by her six children: Tim (Mary), of Genoa; Patrick, of Osceola; Walter (Debra) of Ovilla, Texas; Steve, of Genoa; Kelli Stankoski; and Karen (Jason) Whitlow of Genoa. She is also survived by her brother, David (Ann) Thompson, of Moriah, North Carolina, and sister-in-law, Marian Czapla, also of Genoa; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Viola Thompson, her husband, Frank; two of their grandsons, John and Robert Czapla; and their daughter-in-law, Jody Czapla.

Any memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, of which Carol and Frank were members or Genoa Fire and Rescue.

