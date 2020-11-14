Reinhardt "Rhine" Kelsey

December 2, 1967 – November 9, 2020

Reinhardt "Rhine" Kelsey, 52, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Pastor Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page.

Rhine was born on Dec. 2, 1967, in Columbus to William Sr., and Irene (Coulter) Kelsey. He attended Columbus Public Schools and started working right out of school. For a number of years, Rhine worked at Nebraska Vault Company before going to Behlen Mfg. Co. in 1999, where he was still employed as a forklift operator.

Rhine enjoyed model cars, working on cars, video games, vintage sailing ships, collecting swords, was an animal lover, and music lover. His collection of records is over 3,000 albums.

Rhine is survived by his sister, Kathy Patchen of Omaha, Nebraska; brother. Randy Kelsey of Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Mandy Wright of Columbus, Nebraska; nephew, Tyler Patchen of Omaha, Nebraska; nephew, Dylan Patchen of Columbus, Nebraska; and four nieces.

Rhine was preceded in death by his father, William Kelsey Sr.; mother, Irene Kelsey; and brothers, Thomas Patchen and Bill Kelsey Jr.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.