Kevin Michael Leitschuck
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Kevin Michael (Mike) Leitschuck

Age 64

Kevin Michael (Mike) Leitschuck, 64, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha following complications due to COPD.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 18, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery.

Mike was born on July 4, 1956 in Cheverly, Maryland.

Mike is survived by his mother, Patricia Leitschuck; sister Jackie Perry (Tim); wife, Kathy, and her children Curtis (Holly) Foulk; lots of grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Keith Leitschuck; son-in-law, Brian Miller; and all of his grandparents.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Cemetery
