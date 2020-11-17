Frank J. Reichmuth Jr.

December 30, 1933 – November 13, 2020

Frank J. Reichmuth Jr., 86, died Nov. 13, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson, Nebraska.

He was born Dec. 30, 1933, as the ninth child of Frank A. and Ella (Herink) Reichmuth Sr. at the family farm one-half mile north of Leigh, Nebraska.

Due to the COVID virus outbreak, please note there will not be a visitation. The immediate family only will be at the private funeral mass. The mass will be live streamed on the Gass Haney Facebook Page, provided internet connection is available. If you wish to pay your respects to Frank in a safe social distanced way, the funeral procession will go from the church through downtown Leigh on the way to the cemetery at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Frank attended rural grade school in Colfax County and the Hillsiding School in Platte County. He was a 1951 graduate of Leigh High School where he participated in track, football and basketball, having a pretty good hook shot. He served in the United States Army from January of 1955 to January of 1957 taking his basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and spending most of his service time at Camp Hanford in Richland, Washington.

Frank married Ruth Feye, daughter of Walter and Florence (Lueschen) Feye of rural Creston, on Sept. 6, 1958, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh. They lived on a small acreage 3/4 miles south of Leigh until they moved to the family farm four and one-half miles west of Leigh in 1963. They retired and moved to Leigh in 1999.

Frank had a love for growing crops and raising livestock. He loved sports and played league softball for many years. He was a participant in the first annual Leigh Softball Tournament. Frank and Ruth held Husker season tickets for many years. He truly enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their athletic games and school activities. He was an active member of the Leigh Community serving on boards for the Leigh Board of Education, Coop Mercantile, Tri-County Recreation and the Optimist Club. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a member of the American Legion Sucha Post 302 and the Leigh Community Club.

Frank's family included his wife of 62 years, Ruth Feye Reichmuth of Leigh; sons, Michael and wife Sharon Reichmuth of O'Neill, David and wife Rita Reichmuth of Creston and their children, Ryan and wife Macy Reichmuth of Leigh with their children Stella and Rudy; Carlene Reichmuth of Grand Island; and Sheila (Fiancé Brent Hilderbrand) Reichmuth of Grand Island; daughter Jill and husband Jon Nelson of Lincoln and their children Michael and Nathan; and daughter Jennifer Reichmuth of Fremont

Frank's siblings included the late Father Roland J. Reichmuth, SJ; the late brother Marion Reichmuth, SJ; the late Sister Mary Jane (Doris) Reichmuth RSM; the late Richard and wife Lorie Reichmuth of Leigh; Alvin and late wife Donnette Reichmuth of Humphrey; the late Lois and late husband Bob Pfeifer of Humphrey; Ardith and late husband Don Hayes of Osceola; the late Quentin and wife Dorothy Reichmuth of Overland Park, Kansas; sister Monica Marie (Romona) Reichmuth RSM of Omaha; Monica Reichmuth died as young child; Theresa and late husband Tom Kumpf of Columbus; and the late Marge and husband Duane Svehla of Clarkson.

Frank's in-laws included the late Lowell and late wife Ruth Feye and the late Vernon and wife Gail Feye of Fremont.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family asks people DO NOT come to the house. DO NOT bring food. Please donate to a local food bank instead.

The family also requests in lieu of flowers and plants, please send memorials to American Legion Sucha Post 302 PO Box 202 Leigh, NE 68643 or Leigh Legacy Fund PO Box 51 Leigh, NE 68643 or family choice memorial.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.