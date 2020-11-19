James A. Crabb

November 1, 1953 – November 17, 2020

James A. Crabb, 67, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Family services will be held at a later date.

James Crabb was born in Wyatt, Missouri, on Nov. 1, 1953, to Charles and Ethel Crabb. He was raised in Rockford, Illinois, and graduated from Auburn High School in 1971. James served in the Marine Corps. from 1971 – 1975.

On April 27, 1974, he married Sue Callahan in Rockford, Illinois, and to this union three children were born, Jacob, Jamie and Joseph.

After the Marine Corps., he worked for Kent Feeds Corporation in Rockford and relocated to the Columbus, Nebraska, plant in 1984. He was a Boy Scout leader, and a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, painting and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jim enjoyed watching Nebraska football and loved the Chicago Cubs.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sue of Columbus; son, Jacob (Brynn) Crabb, (Kai, Rosalind, and Olivia) of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Jamie (Jamie) Held, (Natalie (friend Colby Olson), Nathan, Libby, Zach and Callie, of Genoa, Nebraska; son, Joseph (Mikaela) Crabb, (Hazel, Hayden, Noah) of Lincoln, Nebraska; twin brother, Steve Crabb, (Stephanie, Jason and Emiliano, Matthew, James, Stephen, Corinne) of Arizona; brother-in-law, Craig (Linda) Callahan of Illinois; sister-in-law, Marcia (Greg) Matarelli, (Adam and Deniza), (Katie and Joe) of Texas; special aunt, Irene Hamen; cousin, Linn Michaelson of Illinois; and best friend, Arlo.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Chloe Patricia Held; parents, Charles and Ethel Crabb; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jacob and Mable Callahan; brothers, Dick and Les Carre; sisters, Helen Ralston, Donna Dunavan and Linda Crabb; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Crabb

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the family and sent to 3162 50th Ave., Columbus, NE.

