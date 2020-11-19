Leonard L. Lowe

July 3, 1918 – November 6, 2020

Leonard L. Lowe, 102, died Friday Nov. 6, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday also at the Funeral Home. Burial is in the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska.

Leonard L. Lowe was born July 3, 1918, to Harvey and Mary (Wozny) Lowe. He worked for the Civilian Conservation Corp. and also the Railroad. Leonard enjoyed model cars and airplanes and reading the Omaha World Herald cover to cover.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.