Bonnie Lee Mosness Brown

May 6, 1936 – November 15, 2020

Bonnie Lee Mosness Brown, 84, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Saunders Long Term Care in Wahoo.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Bonnie Lee Mosness Brown was born on May 6, 1936, in Boone, Iowa, to Burton and Eva (Phipps) Mosness. She grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she attended and graduated from Franklin High School in 1954. As a young girl, Bonnie was a campfire girl and later a rainbow girl. She loved art and music and was a member of the National Honor Society. She has art pieces displayed at the High School along with many Banks and professional buildings in Iowa. One of her favorite pieces of art was always on display above her parent's fireplace. Bonnie went on to attend the University of Iowa, majoring in art, where she met Franklin Delano Brown.

Bonnie Mosness married Franklin D Brown on Nov. 20, 1955, at the First Congregational Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and they were blessed with three children, Dianna, Kevin and Franklin Keith. Bonnie and Frank raised their family in many places around Iowa and Illinois and finally ended up in Nebraska.

Bonnie was an exceptional mother who always make sure her family was well cared for. Bonnie enjoyed people and cared about everyone she knew. She gave generously to anyone who needed anything – always helping families in need especially at Christmas time. She loved painting, dancing, playing cards, cooking, going to the lake and camping. She had a quiet sense of humor and a beautiful smile. She got her real estate license in 1984 and genuinely loved helping people with their home needs. She impacted the lives of so many.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Kevin of Blair; daughter and son-in-law Dianna and Jeff Johnson of Omaha; grandson Dustan and Rachel Rich of Omaha; and granddaughter Dana and Ward Behlen of Bennington; six great-grandchildren, Eva, Olivia, Georgia, Warrick, Lilliana and Elyse; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Eva Mosness; husband, Frank; son, Keith; and sister; Barbara

