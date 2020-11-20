Rolan D. Porter

November 27, 1928 - November 13, 2020

Rolan D. Porter passed away quietly Nov. 13, 2020, at his home in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Rolan was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on Nov. 27, 1928, to Dwight and Edna Porter. He grew up in Albert Lea, graduating high school in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Rolan married Irene Olness in May, 1953. Together, they raised six children. They lived in Albert Lea, Columbus, Nebraska, and Mounds View, Minnesota. Rolan spent his career in production management and sales positions with several manufacturers, with a small diversion as a farrier.

Rolan liked to hunt ducks and catch fish. He did both on East Lost Lake in Underwood, Minnesota, where they owned a cabin for several years after their retirement. He especially enjoyed having the whole family gather there, as long as the visits were brief. Rolan loved to tell stories, many of them more than once (it's how he taught family history). He was a voracious reader – often reading more than one book at a time. He enjoyed playing cribbage and bridge (only duplicate bridge was worthwhile in his opinion) throughout his life. Rolan was committed to cocktail hour.

Surviving Rolan is his wife, Irene; children, Steve (Annette) Porter, West Fargo North Dakota, Julie (Doug) Miedtke, Grand Rapids Minnesota, David (Linda) Porter, Columbus Nebraska, Jason (Denise) Porter, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and Amy (Revelle) Russell, Homer, Alaska; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild Preceding him in death were his parents; infant sister, Pearl; infant daughter, Paula; son, Roger; and granddaughter Tara.

A graveside service will be held next year in Albert Lea. Memorials may be given to Ramsey County Libraries, online at https://rclfriends.org/support-us/donate/.

Arrangements with the assistance of Bonnerup Funeral Service.