Goodman "Gary" "GG" Nelson

August 1, 1952 – November 17, 2020

Goodman "Gary" "GG" Nelson, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from heart failure at Columbus Community Hospital.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Gary was born Aug. 1, 1952, in Columbus to Vernon "Beau" Nelson and D. Jeannette Good. He grew up in Columbus, where he played football at Columbus High School before graduating in 1971. On May 18, 1974, he was united in marriage to Susan Griffiths in Columbus. Gary was a hard worker for 48 years at D&L/Camaco. He was a longtime member of the Civil Defense. Gary loved watching baseball (the Chicago Cubs), football, was an avid reader, and most importantly, watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was a big lover of The Beatles, Elvis, and going to concerts.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Nelson of Columbus; son, Jason (Pamela) Nelson of Columbus; daughter, Angela Nelson of Lincoln; two grandchildren, Savannah and Jayce; sister, Janet (Scott) Miller of Omaha; aunts, uncles; and cousins

He is preceded in death by his parents.

