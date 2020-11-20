Joe Weitzel

July 1, 1944 – November 17, 2020

Joe Weitzel, 76 of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with Fr. Eric Olsen officiating. The Mass will be live streamed on the Lindsay Holy Family Facebook page. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, Nebraska. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service. COVID-19 DHMs in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at both the wake service and mass. It is requested that a mask be worn by attendees.

Joe Weitzel, son of Phil and Mary (Drahota) Weitzel, was born on July 1, 1944 at Blair, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. As a young boy, Joe moved with this family to Lindsay, Nebraska. He attended school at Lindsay Holy Family and graduated in 1962. While in high school, Joe enjoyed the time he spent playing in a band. Following his high school graduation, Joe worked at the Bank of Lindsay.

On July 14, 1965, Joe was united in marriage to Phyllis Marie Schaecher, a neighbor girl who lived across the fence from him, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. Following their marriage, they made their home in Lindsay before moving to and settling in Newman Grove, Nebraska, in the mid 1970s.

Throughout the years, Joe worked at Lindsay Manufacturing and operated a road maintainer. However, his most proud accomplishment was the being the owner/operator of Weitzel Transfer where he drove truck over the road. Joe was a member of Holy Family Church, where he sang in the Holy Family Folk Choir and volunteered within the church. A lifelong musician, Joe loved music and had the ability to play many kinds of instruments. Joe also loved dogs and operated a dog kennel, where he bred and raised Schnauzer and Norwegian Elkhound breeds.

Joe is survived by his five children, Rebecca "Becky" Weitzel of Omaha, Nebraska; Anastasia "Stacy" Wilson of Lincoln, Nebraska; Sarah (Todd) Claussen of Wayne, Nebraska; Benjamin (Melissa) Weitzel of Treynor, Iowa; Bridget (Todd) Pettit of North Platte, Nebraska; nine grandchildren, Heather Wilson; Christy (Matt) Bosn; Emily Claussen; Allison Claussen; Cole (Emily) Weitzel; Clarissa Weitzel; Helanna Pettit; Dimitri Pettit; Dominica Pettit; two great-grandchildren, Lennon Bosn and Audrey Bosn; one sister: Judith (Ernie) Wilmink of Burnet, Texas; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis in 2014; three sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Killian and Helen Schaecher.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.