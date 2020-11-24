Charles "Chuck" Boardman Speice

May 21, 1935 - November 17, 2020

Charles "Chuck" Boardman Speice completed his assignment on Earth and left on Nov. 17, 2020. He was born in North Platte, Nebraska, on May 21, 1935, to Boardman and Margaret Speice.

He enjoyed his family, geology, reading, the outdoors and sports. After graduating from high school in Columbus, Nebraska, he ventured to Rapid City, attending South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He earned a BS in Geological Engineering in 1957. While at the School of Mines, he lettered in football, wrestling, track, basketball and participated in the ROTC program. He continued his Army service until 1969 with an honorable discharge as Captain of Artillery.

After graduating, he worked for Shell Oil Company until retirement. He and his family frequently moved until 1968 and then settled in New Orleans, Louisiana. He worked various positions within Shell; his most memorable experience was the presentation of a technical data paper to PEMEX Mexico International Oil Company. The notable project was the Mississippi Canyon 194-195 "Cognac." The project continued from mid-1970's until he retired in the early 1990's after the initial 61 wells were drilled.

During his retirement years, he stepped right back into the geological world through teaching. He taught at North Arkansas College, local school science classes, Friends of the Library and other civic programs. He served as president of The Ozark Humane Society, built wheelchair ramps for Share and Care and spent many hours caring for the trees at Maplewood Cemetery. He was dedicated to St. John's Episcopal Church, where he taught Catechism, served on the Vestry and the day school boards, helped with maintenance and was instrumental in building projects at Camp Mitchel.

He had one sister, MarBon Hubbard (deceased), and is survived by one brother, Byron (Elaine) Speice of Dumfries, Virginia. He married Jane Davis in 1959 and had three sons, Charles (Chip) Boardman III (Sharon) of Houston, Texas; David Exton (Carla) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and John Robert (Ellen) of Des Allemands, Louisiana. The surviving grandchildren are Kristen Grein (Brad), Charles (Cody) Boardman IV Speice (Layne), Justin Speice, Travis Speice, Austin Speice, Courtney Speice and Brandon Speice. He had two great-grandchildren, Lilly Speice and Mathew Pifer. Jane passed in 1993, a year after retiring to Harrison, Arkansas.

He then married Mary Catherine Bell Case in 1994. She has one daughter, Amanda Case Dupre` (Tim Coone). Amanda gave Mary and Chuck triplet grandsons, Grayson, Andrus and Liam Dupre`. Mary provided much support and comfort during his 15 plus years of heart disease. They celebrated 26 years of marriage this past June.

Chuck enjoyed the great outdoors, whether it was sports, recreation or work. He was a great man who made a great impact on this world, his family and his friends.