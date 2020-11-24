Eugene "Gene" Labenz

August 25, 1931 - November 22, 2020

Eugene "Gene" Labenz, 89, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Francis Church Catholic Church in Humphrey with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the mass. Visitation (without the family present) was held on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Cemetery Fund.

Eugene "Gene" Labenz was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Edward and Grace (Hastreiter) Labenz. Gene attended St. Bernard Catholic Grade School and began farming with his father as a teenager. On Aug. 8, 1956, Gene was united in marriage to Eileen Pfeifer at St. Francis Catholic Church.

Over the years, Gene worked at numerous places including Columbus Alfalfa Mill, Platte County, Department of Agriculture and Behlen Manufacturing. In 1959, Gene began working for St. Francis Church and school as custodian and maintenance man. He retired from working for the parish in 1995. He continued to mow and take care of the St. Francis, Cornlea and St. Mary's cemeteries. Gene fully retired in 2017, after 58 years of maintaining the three cemeteries. Gene was a master at fixing things. In his free time, Gene enjoyed boating, camping, swimming and going on vacations.

Gene is survived by his daughters, Jane (Jim) Wiehn of Humphrey; Judy (William) Greenough of Norfolk, and Jodi (Tim) Lundy of Lincoln; sons, Dale (Patty) Labenz of Columbus and Lyle (Shelly) Labenz of Churubusco, Indiana, 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann (Toots) Stodola of Fremont; and sisters-in-laws, Frances Labenz of Newman Grove and Alice Labenz of Humphrey.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Grace Labenz; wife, Eileen Labenz; granddaughter, Savannah Labenz; sister, Germaine Brown; brothers, Alfred, Alois, Nicholas and Victor Labenz; sisters-in-law, Mary Labenz and Aline Pfeifer; and brothers-in-law, Charlie Brown and LeRoy Stodola.

