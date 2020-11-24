Donna Jean Eleanor Kruse

November 7, 1950 - November 22, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Jean Eleanor Kruse announces her passing on Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 70 years.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 1C/The Sanctuary Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 2 - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, also at the church. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Eagles Club. Masks and social distancing will be required while attending the visitation and service. The service on Wednesday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Donna was born in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Eleanor Gonka on Nov. 7, 1950. She went to Columbus High School and worked at Northstar for over 40 years. She volunteered her time to deliver Meals-on-Wheels and activities with those with special needs. Donna truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and kept everyone smiling with her fun and goofy ways. She enjoyed going to her grandkids' activities, spending time with her friends and kids, bowling, golfing, boating, 4-wheeling, trips with family and friends, hiking in Colorado, scrapbooking, playing games, lake fun, craft shows, shopping (especially on Black Friday), and in her younger years softball, kneeboarding and skiing.

Donna will be lovingly remembered by her husband Mike of 51 years; children, Kim (Rich) Valish of Duncan, Juli (Steve) Thelen of Columbus, Ryan (Kelli Mulligan) Kruse of Lincoln and Amanda Kruse of Fresno, California; eight grandchildren, Mae, Cash, Zachary, Mitchell, Claire, Taylor, Landon and Kinli; sisters, Jennifer (Randy) Peterson and Kathi Gonka; brother, Kenneth Gonka; and many nieces, nephews and cousins

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eleanor Gonka, and infant sister, Jackie Gonka.

