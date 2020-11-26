Helen Hough

August 16, 1926 - November 21, 2020

Helen Hough, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus. She was a resident at Meridian Gardens since July 2013.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Peters Church in Bellwood, with Rev. Ben Holdren officiating. Visitation, without the family present, will be 5 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the church. Interment is in Presentation Bellwood. The funeral mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page starting at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

All CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings will be followed. Masks are required. In an abundance of caution, those feeling ill or who are in quarantine are asked to watch the livestream broadcast of the services.

Helen Marie Hough was born Aug. 16, 1926 in rural Butler County to Anton T. and Mildred (Nekl) Rerucha. Helen attended Country School through 8th grade. Her family then moved to Rising City, where she attended high school until her junior year. The family then moved to Bellwood, where she graduated from Bellwood High School in 1943. After high school, Helen worked for the Blackstone Hotel in Omaha. She advanced to head cashier for the hotel. Helen would travel, by bus, from Omaha to Schuyler every weekend, where Everette would pick her up. Helen married to Everette Hough on Jan. 19, 1949, at St. Peter's Church in Bellwood. She became a homemaker after she got married.

She was a member of the Bellwood St. Peter's PCCW and Alter Society and the Bellwood Volunteer Fire Department fire auxiliary.

Helen enjoyed sewing and embroidering, where she did a lot of embroidering for St. Peter's PCCW. She also loved gardening, canning, baking and cooking. One would never go in her house without finding a goodie to eat nor go hungry at any holiday gathering. She had a love for shopping and making sure her yard and flowers looked nice. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren's activities. Helen and Everette loved socializing and entertaining. Helen always had an infectious smile.

Helen is survived by her three sons, Thomas (Maxine) and David (Mary), all of Bellwood, and Michael (Jane) of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Pamela Hough of Bellwood, Andy (Sara) Hough of Omaha, Jeffrey (Raven) Hough of Bellwood, Thomas (Kristi) Hough Jr. of Columbus, Brooke Hough of Kearney, Ryan (Dana) Hough of Elkhorn and Kelly (Rodney) Hoeppner of Bellwood;15 great-grandchildren, Nathan Brandt, Shiy and Miya Delp, Lily and Emerysn Hough, Colin and Bailee Hough, Ace, Larkyn and Nash Hough, Oliver and Rory Hough, Emma, Jackson and Dylan Hoeppner; siblings, Mildred (Dick) Gauchet of Winter Springs, Florida, Lucille Svoboda of Santa Ana, California, Mary Ann Keil of Omaha, Rose Rerucha of Omaha and Clara Jean (Richard) Heckart of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Clarice (Mike) Lake of San Diego, California, and Mert Hough of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette on Jan. 22, 2010; parents and parents-in-law, William and Margaret (Klein) Hough; brothers, Gilbert and Anthony Rerucha; brothers-in-law, George Collins, William Svoboda, Jim Keil, Frances Hough and Raymond Hough; sister-in-law, Loris Rerucha; and two grandchildren, Christopher and Tammy Jo Hough.