Ron Jarecke

October 17, 1957 - November 25, 2020

Ron Jarecke, 63, of Arlington, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Methodist Fremont Health Center in Fremont, Nebraska.

The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa with Father Bill L'Heureux celebrating the mass. Those attending are asked to wear your favorite sports team's colors. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa. Visitation, without family present, will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. All current CDC guidelines will be followed. The mass will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to donor's choice or Twin Rivers Sports in Genoa or the Arlington Fire and Rescue Department.

Ron was born Oct. 17, 1957, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Benjamin and Agnes (Kava) Jarecke. He attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, where he was baptized and confirmed. He attended and graduated from Genoa High school in 1976, excelling in all high school sports. He was a four-year letterman in football and basketball. He especially enjoyed playing all leagues of baseball as a pitcher and third baseman. Ron really enjoyed being with his uncles and friends, golfing and hunting.

Ron continued his education at Central Community College and Wayne State College, where he pitched baseball and played third base. He returned to Genoa and worked for American Family Insurance in Columbus. In 1983, he moved to Lincoln and worked at Crete Carriers for 15 years as an Operations Manager for the western third of the United States. When his mother became ill, he started his own small vending business so that he could help take care of her. He enjoyed being an independent small business owner that allowed him time to help take care of his aging parents. He married JoEtta Carter in 1999 at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa. They enjoyed life on an acreage near Branched Oak Lake for 15 years. As Ron's health declined, they sold their beloved acreage and business and moved to Waverly, Nebraska. They moved to Arlington three years ago to be closer to family in Arlington and the Omaha area.

Ron was a man of deep faith, loved his family, enjoyed being the instigator of fun with friends and had deep compassion for sports. His competitive spirit helped him recover from numerous health issues over the past 12 years. Multiple times he proved to doctors that he was able to regain his ability to walk and talk so that he could live and work independently from home. Within the last couple of years, he earned the mental performance mastery coaching certification and started Peak Athletics & Rehab Mindset. He began posting motivational items to inspire others to live life to the fullest. Ron loved to talk sports so he started "Glory Days Athletics" to recognize small-town athletes and activities of the past and present. He wanted to generate and record the "storytelling" aspect of sports for each town in Nebraska. This helped him and others reconnect with many former coaches, teammates and athletes. Ron had a big heart and a love of life. He never gave up and tried his best to maintain a driven positive attitude unless you were talking politics with him! He will be missed by those who were blessed to know him.

Ron is survived by his wife, JoEtta Jarecke of Arlington; sister, Sharlene (Ron) Wondercheck of Columbus; nieces, Terra (Matt) Klemke of Elkhorn and Kristin (Will) Ferguson of Elkhorn; nephew, Ryan Wondercheck of Reno, Nevada; step-son, Matthew (Stacy) Nelson of Arlington; step-daughter, Sarah (Matt) Scheer of Arlington; step-grandchildren, Piper and Ryker Nelson, Kynlea Kleveland and Evelyn Scheer; great-nieces, Willa and Adley Ferguson; and great-nephews, Max and Beckett Klemke.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Agnes Jarecke; beloved uncles, Ralph, John, Ted (Lillian) and Arthur Jarecke; aunt, Christine (Adolph) O'Seka; and cousin, Gary O'Seka.

Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com