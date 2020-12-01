Beata C. "Bea" (Iwan) Jorn

December 26, 1929 - November 26, 2020

Beata C. "Bea" (Iwan) Jorn, 90, of Fremont, passed away Nov. 26, 2020. She was born Dec. 26, 1929.

A mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials are established.

Bea is survived by her daughter, Gini (Garland) Goracke of Meadow Grove; sons, Jim Jorn of Omaha, Tim (Lynette) Jorn of Fremont, Tom (Patty) Jorn of Blair and Mic Jorn of Omaha; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

