Norma Jean "Jeanie" Engel

March 24, 1943 – November 27, 2020

Norma Jean "Jeanie" Engel, 77, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home in Humphrey, surrounded by her family.

Norma Jean "Jeanie" Engel was born March 24, 1943, in Rock Island, Illinois. She was the second of six children born to Lee and Alice (Cook) Stenger. At a young age the family moved to a farm near St. Bernard, Nebraska. Jeanie attended grade school at St. Bernard and high school at Humphrey High and Lindsay Holy Family, graduating from St. Francis High School in 1961. In high school Jeanie was a four year cheerleader and an excellent baton twirler.

Jeanie and Jim Engel were united in marriage on June 2, 1962, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. They lived in Humphrey, where they raised four children. Jeanie was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church and Christian Mothers Society. She had a strong faith and devotion to the rosary and was often called upon to light a blessed candle on behalf of a family member's intentions.

Jeanie enjoyed gardening, embroidery work, bowling, dancing, traveling, fishing, and most of all being with her family. One of her biggest joys was attending all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's sporting events, plays, dance recitals, and music programs.

Jeanie was a warm, devoted wife, mother, and grandma who always had a loving smile on her face and a positive attitude. She held various positions throughout her life including, bookkeeper, retailer, caregiver, waitress and dental assistant. Most of all she cherished the title of "Grandma Jeanie" which she was called by the many children she cared for at the Little Saints Daycare until her glioblastoma brain tumor diagnosis two years ago.

Jeanie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim Engel of Humphrey, Nebraska; daughter, Julie (Alan) Huettner of Humphrey, Nebraska; sons, Ken (Lori) Engel of Nashville, Tennessee, and Dave (Deb) Engel of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Renee (Brad) Stallbaumer of Humphrey, Nebraska; grandchildren, Alison (Andy) Reigle, Kyle (Sarah) Huettner, Emily (Sam) Zach, Zack Huettner, Lauren (Jack) Gallagher, Rachel Engel, Grace Engel, Katelyn Engel, Ryan Engel, Austin (Kaidi) Engel, Colton Engel, Sydney Engel and Spencer Engel; great-grandchildren, Brisa, Brylie, Bradi, and Brantley Reigle; Ainsley, Kyson, and Londyn Huettner; Oaklyn and Breck Zach; and Laramie Engel; sister, Corrine (Vern) Haiar of Humphrey, Nebraska; brothers, Gary (Cindy) Stenger of Columbus, Nebraska, and Duane Stenger of Stromsburg, Nebraska; sister, Mary Lee (Bob) Lutjen of Columbus, Nebraska, and sister, Patty (Tim) Thege of Columbus, Nebraska; and

brother-in-law, Eldon (Nadine) Engel of Columbus, Nebraska.

Jeanie was preceded in death by her son, Dan Engel, in 2017; parents, Lee and Alice Stenger; parents-in-law, Fritz and Gretchen Engel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug (Rita) Engel, Jerry (Mary) Engel, and John (Arlene) Engel.

Memorials are suggested to Little Saints Daycare or the Humphrey Fire and Rescue Unit.