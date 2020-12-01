Patricia Nelson

March 13, 1937 – November 29, 2020

Patricia Nelson, 83, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.

A private family service will be held. The funeral service may be viewed live on the Gass Haney Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Patricia was born March 13, 1937, in rural St. Edward, Nebraska, to Charles and Helen (Boltz) Werts. She grew up in rural St. Edward and attended St. Edward High School. On Nov. 5, 1955, she was united in marriage to Homer Nelson. They lived their entire lives in the Genoa area and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Pat worked as a waitress, was the manager of Hardee's in Columbus, and also helped with the activities at the nursing home in Genoa. She was a member of the Modern Mrs. Club and enjoyed gardening and canning.

Pat is survived by her husband, Homer Nelson of Genoa, Nebraska; sons, David Nelson of Columbus, Nebraska, and Dan (Lisa) Nelson of Waverly, Nebraska; daughter, Jolene (Scotty) Andreasen of Genoa, Nebraska; sons, Russ (Judy) Nelson of Monroe, Nebraska, and Tim (Amy) Nelson of Yankton, South Dakota; daughter, Tammy (Michael) Sutton of Marlboro, New Jersey; 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Linda) Werts of Humboldt, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Iola Werts of Columbus, Nebraska, and Jean Schmitt of Columbus, Nebraska; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Werts; daughter-in-law, Mary Nelson; brothers, Jim, Denny, Dewey and Billy Werts; sisters, Annie Werts and Delores Torson.

Memorials may be directed to the Genoa Fire & Rescue Squad or family choice.

