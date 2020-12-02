Marcia Lou Augustine

July 11, 1931 – November 24, 2020

Marcia Lou Augustine, 89, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at the Osceola Good Samaritan Society.

No services are scheduled at this time due to COVID-19. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Shelby Cemetery.

Marcia was born July 11, 1931, in Lincoln to John and Grace (Rogers) Schneider. The family moved to Osceola when she was young. She attended Osceola Schools, graduating in 1949.

On Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1950, during a blizzard she was united in marriage to Wayne Augustine. They moved northeast of Osceola, where they farmed. They later retired and moved to Shelby.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne of Shelby; daughter, Marla Augustine of Lincoln; son, Lee Ray (Beth) Augustine of Shelby; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister Marla Lee; infant son Johnny Wayne, daughter, LuAnn Kay Meister; son Dana Paul; and great-granddaughter Nyah Augustine.

Memorials are suggested to Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Cards may be directed to the family at 101 South Walnut, Shelby, NE 68662.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.