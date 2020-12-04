Gordon Hellbusch

February 11, 1944 – December 2, 2020

Gordon Hellbusch, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Family interment is in All Saints Cemetery. Directed Health Measures for masks and social distancing will be followed. The service will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Gordon Hellbusch was born Feb. 11, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, to Helmuth and Olga (Oltmanns) Hellbusch. He grew up in Cedar Rapids and in Belgrade. He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1962.

Gordon enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1964-1968. While in the Philippines he met and married the love of his life, Lolita Ancheta. He returned to Columbus and he spent the bulk of his career at Central Community College, where he ran the printing press. Following his time there, he went to work at Becton-Dickinson. Gordon loved learning. He was an avid reader and watching science shows.

Gordon and his wife were inseparable. They loved spending time going to the park, Lawn Chairs on the Square, and gardening. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, the American Legion, and was a card-carrying member of the NRA.

His family includes children and grandchildren, Danny Lopez and Rhandy and Vincent Lopez; Marlyn Jarabelo of Manila, Philippines and Aleli Jarabelo, Clyde Lopez; Rose Solbach of Oakland, California and Sheryl Pimentel, Ferhel Pimentel, Monette Pimentel, Arthur Solbach and Junel Solbach; Nestor (Bhie) Lopez of Guam and Grace Lopez, Lester Lopez, Loalyn Pimentel and Lhevie Lopez; Vivian (Jack) Stewart of Irvine, California and Marie Garzon, Lovelyn (Jeff) Metcalf, Jacqueline Stewart; Alan (Glenda) Lopez of Manila, Philippines: Aileen Lopez, AJ Lopez, Jeremy Lopez, Jalaine Lopez, Alan, Lopez Jr. and Ian Lopez; Maggie Wood of Fort Worth, Texas and Michael Balcita, Arnold Balcita, Dorothy Perez; Ermie Anderson of Fort Worth, Texas and Peter Dan (Minnie) Mabalot, Ameera (Nicole) Anderson, Jameela Anderson, Asha Anderson, and Omari Anderson; Joel (Rosalie) Lopez of Levittown, New York and Ryan Lopez, Christopher Lopez, Justen Lopez; and Kathy Korte of Columbus, Nebraska and Drew Ramos, Jeremy Ramos, Conner Moran, Kallie Korte; Warren Hellbusch and Aaron Muller; siblings, Gerald (Annie) Hellbusch, Tony (Mary) Hellbusch and Linda (Guy) Brandenburgh.

Gordon was preceded in death by, Lolita Hellbusch; Danny Lopez; Warren Hellbusch; Marlyn Jarabelo; Ferhel Pimental; AJ Lopez; Bhie Lopez; Jackie (Jerry) Lassek; and Gene Hellbusch

