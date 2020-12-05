Donald R. Baker

May 17, 1938 – November 22, 2020

Donald R. Baker, of Greeley, Nebraska, and formerly of Columbus, passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donald R. Baker was born May 17, 1938, in Sherman County, Nebraska. Don was married to Eilleen (Keezer) Baker for 57 years and they lived most their lives in Columbus. They had four children, Marie Hardie (Ed Favors) of Greeley, Nebraska, Diana (Pat) Werner of St. Edward, Nebraska, Joe (Tammy) Baker of St. Edward, Nebraska, and Vicki (Todd) Perry of Columbus, Nebraska. They had 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Don worked for Schumacher Irrigation until his retirement. He enjoyed riding his golf cart, fishing, mowing lawns and being with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eilleen; his parents; and two sisters.

A memorial service and burial will be held for both Don and Eilleen at Pible Cemetery in May. McKown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.