George Brockhaus

August 10, 1928-August 16, 2020

George Brockhaus, 92, of Humphrey, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the St. Francis Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. The funeral service and graveside service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family or donor's choice.

George was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Humphrey, to Bernard and Theresa (Wemhoff) Brockhaus. He graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1946. On Dec. 14, 1950, George entered the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean War and earned a Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Overseas Bar. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 11, 1952.

He returned to Humphrey and began his farming career of soybeans and corn. On Sept. 9, 1961, George was united in marriage to Elizabeth Stalp in West Point. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed farming, golfing, reading, spending time with his grandkids, and building metal projects.

George is survived by son, Patrick (Denise) Brockhaus of Humphrey; daughter, Janet Blum of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; granddaughters: Breanna (Clinton) Gardels of Wilcox, Jessica Blum of Omaha, Christa (Jake) Brown of Central City; grandsons: James (Ashlen) Brockhaus of Humphrey and Kyle Brockhaus of Lincoln; great-grandson, Rowan Gardels of Wilcox; brothers: Donald (Mary) Brockhaus of Columbus and Eugene (Ann) Brockhaus of Novi, Michigan; sisters: Kathleen Lynch of Country Club Hills, Illinois and RoseMary (Larry) Pelter of Davis, Illinois; sister-in-law, Marlene (Ken) Ebel of Columbus.

George was preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Theresa Brockhaus; wife, Elizabeth Brockhaus; grandson, Jacob Blum; brothers: Jerome (Jean) Brockhaus and Paul Brockhaus; sisters:, Lorraine (Joe) Zach and Doretta (Ken) Mytron; brother-in-law, Jim Lynch.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.