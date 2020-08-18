Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Fern Benesch
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Fern Benesch

September 17, 1932-August 17, 2020

Fern Benesch, 87, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

A private memorial service will be held for friends and family at a later time.

Fern Louise Benesch was born in Malvern, Iowa, to Robert M. and Floy M. Stroud. She attended school in Malvern and cosmetology college at the California Beauty School in Omaha. Fern owned and operated a beauty salon for two years, Vee's Beauty Shop, in David City, until her marriage in 1956 to George O. Benesch.

She is survived by her two sons, George R. (Betsy) and James G. Benesch; two daughters, Jennifer Eden (Greg) and Julie Anshasi; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband, George Benesch, her parents, five siblings, and an infant son, David.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


Published by Columbus Telegram on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.