Ellen C. Norskov

May 2, 1918-August 15, 2020

Ellen C. Norskov, 102, of Albion, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.

There will be a private family service with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion; the family will not be present. Current COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church music program.

Ellen Christine Norskov, daughter of Chris and Carrie (Jensen) Petersen, was born on May 2, 1918, in Exira, Iowa. Ellen started school at age five without kindergarten in Iowa. In February of 1924, her family moved to Dannebrog, where she graduated from high school in 1935. She played cello in the high school orchestra and was accompanist all four years and played piano solos at district contests and one year at state. She was the church pianist from 1933 to 1936 when the family moved to Albion. In Albion, she did post-graduate work in shorthand and advanced typing and worked full-time as a switchboard operator at the telephone office. She also started playing the pipe organ at Zion Lutheran Church.

On Oct. 8, 1940, Ellen was united in marriage to Arnold Norskov at the Lutheran Church in Dannebrog. The couple farmed and raised their five children 10 miles northwest of Albion for 16 years, and Ellen raised thousands of chickens, shipping eggs to the Lincoln Hatchery. Ellen enrolled at Wayne State College the summer of 1960, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education and with distinction in 1967, ranking fifth amongst 130 graduates. She began teaching at District 9, then District 62, then in St. Edward, Genoa, Albion, and Spalding. Along with teaching she also worked as a librarian. From 1976 to 1989, Arnold and Ellen taught 110 classes of ballroom dancing throughout the area. Arnold passed away in 1993. Ellen continued working hard and being involved. She also drew up blueprints for her new home in Albion.

Ellen was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, where she directed many choirs, started the Bell Choir, and served as accompanist until she was 94 years old. In 2003 she received the Christian Women United's Valiant Woman Award, which noted her as equally talented and generous with her time. Ellen belonged to most all the clubs in Albion. She loved reading and probably read most of the books written during her life. She also quilted and made around 500 quilts. Ellen also enjoyed traveling and has visited 44 states, and 16 foreign countries. She has shared her talents with her community and accomplished a lot in her time here and was always willing to help out and work hard to make life better.

Ellen is survived by her five children: Mary Ellen Norskov of Albion, Cheryl (Terry) Twiestmeyer of Grand Island, Julie (Jack) Adkins of Eugene, Oregon, Tom Norskov of Grand Island, and Alida (Gary) Lamb of Peyton, Colorado; four grandchildren: Lisa (Shane) Stava and Clark (April) Twiestmeyer, all of Grand Island, Jason (Neva) Lamb of Arvada, Colorado, Nathan (Dinah) Lamb of Sterling, Virginia; eight great-grandchildren: Oliva and Graham Stava; Ava Twiestmeyer; Christian, Brayden, and Micah Lamb; Aiden and Eian Lamb; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Aage (Ann) Petersen, Herluf (Dorothy) Petersen, Harvey Petersen, and Carl (Mary) Petersen; and nephew, Chuck Petersen.

