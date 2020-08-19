Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charleen Meyer
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Charleen F. Meyer

December 18, 1940-August 16, 2020

Charleen F. Meyer was born on Dec. 18, 1940, and passed away on Aug. 16, 2020, in Omaha.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, with a 3 p.m. memorial service at the John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Creston.

Charleen is survived by children: Cindy L. (Frank) Vance, Cheryl I. Ippolito, Russell G. Meyer, Sandra K. Adams; grandchildren: Casey Vance, Kelly Vance, Nicholas Ippolito, Ashley Adams; great-grandchildren: Inti Vance, Abel Adams, Juniper Short; sister, Janet Riedel.

She was preceded in death by parents, George and Irene Meyer.


Published by Columbus Telegram on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Aug
20
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.