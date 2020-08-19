Linda Galley

March 23, 1943-August 18, 2020

Linda Galley, 77, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020, at Emerald Rehab and Nursing in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at McKown Funeral Home. The family will not be present at visitation. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.

Please follow all CDC guidelines when attending the visitation and services. The funeral service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Linda was born March 23, 1943, to Inar and Evelyn (Jasa) Week in St. Edward. She graduated from St. Edward High School in 1961. Linda married Vincent Galley on Oct. 12, 1963, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. She worked at ALCO and Becton-Dickenson until her retirement. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, and was an active member of the Eagles Auxiliary where she was a past president and on the Board of Trustees. She attended many state and national conventions. Linda is a member of the Eagles Auxiliary Hall of Fame.

Linda is survived by husband, Vincent Galley of Columbus; daughter, Kim (Dan) Korger of Columbus; daughter, Lori Hall of Columbus; grandchildren: Amber (Kip) Glatter, Adam (Kayla) Korger, Alicia (Derek) Kaup, Audra (Trevor Carmichael) Korger, Kayla (Cody Dreifurst) Galley, Keenan Hall, and Kaitlin Hall; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Dee) Week of California; sister, Karen Schumacher of Silver Creek; brother, Jim Week of Overland Park, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by parents, Inar and Evelyn Week; son, Patrick Galley; brother, Donnie (Barb) Week; in-laws Vincent and Florence Galley Sr.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.