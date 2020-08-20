Dale Arvid Carlson

December 29, 1949-August 19, 2020

Dale Arvid Carlson, 70, of Silver Creek, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Swede Plain Cemetery near Polk, with Masonic Rites. Rev. Anny Kapundy will be officiating. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dale was born Dec. 29, 1949, to John Arvid and Dorothy Dale (Krumme) Carlson in Osceola. He attended Riverside Country School and graduated from Osceola High School in 1968. Dale served in the National Guard. He then began farming with his father near Silver Creek. He was an avid trap shooter, hunter and loved to fish. He also enjoyed doing word puzzles. On July 18, 1970, he was united in marriage to Patricia Rose Ostberg at the Polk Methodist Church. To this union four children were born.

He was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church and later the Silver Creek United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Silver Creek American Legion, the Silver Creek Masonic Lodge and later the Osceola Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rites, Tehama Shrine and Eastern Star.

Survivors include his wife, Pat of Silver Creek; children: Kenny (Robin) Carlson of Osceola, Chris (Tim) Yates of Lincoln, Kim (Dave) Merrill of Duncan, and Cory (Jessica) Carlson of Malcolm; grandchildren: Calli and Kaden Carlson, Abby Yates, Morgan and Makenzie Merrill, Reilly, Charlie, Presly and Brinkley Carlson; mother, Dorothy Carlson of Columbus; sister, Gaylene Hassebrook of Columbus; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John; and brother-in-law, Dale Hassebrook.

