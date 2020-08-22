Jerald L. Humlicek

April 22, 1962-Aug. 19, 2020

Jerald L. Humlicek, 58, of Shelby, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Annie Jeffries Memorial Health Center in Osceola.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby, Nebraska, with The Rev. Ben Holdren as the celebrant.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Kracl Funeral Chapel David City. Family will not be present, social distancing rules will apply. There will also be visitation from 9-10 a.m. Monday at the church, with a Rosary planned for 10 a.m. at the church. COVID rules apply at church, limited seating.

Committal will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Shelby.

A public memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Shelby-Rising City Football Field.

Jerald L. Humlicek was born April 22, 1962, in Wahoo, Nebraska to Leonard C. and Helen (Riepl) Humlicek. He graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, in 1980 and later attended UNL, where he earned his teaching degree. On May 30, 1987, Jerald was united in marriage to Denise Wilson at St. Peters Catholic Church in Bellwood. One daughter, Alicia, was born to this union. Jerald taught school at Bishop Neumann in Wahoo for two years and later taught and coached in Ewing, Nebraska, from 1988 to 1992. In the summer of 1992, Jerald and Denise moved to Shelby, where he taught math and coached football for 28 years. Jerald also served as assistant basketball coach for high school boys basketball and also coached junior high boys basketball. Jerald was a member of the Nebraska Coaches Association.

Jerald is survived by his wife, Denise, of Shelby; daughter, Alicia (Clayton) Hoadley of Shelby; three grandchildren; Grayson, Maci and Rory Hoadley; brothers, Robert Humlicek of Waverly and John (Mary) Humlicek of Columbia, Missouri; sisters; Patricia Herstein of Lincoln, Linda (Wayne) Penney of Lake Zurich, Illinois, Kay (Dave) Duncan of Lincoln and Theresa Humlicek of Lincoln; Sisters-in-law; Wendy Lewis of Salt Lake City, Utah, Stephanie (Tim) Wesely of Bellwood and Melanie (Clif) Hoegerl of Surprise; brother-in-law Michael J. Wilson of Schuyler; parents-in-law Robert J. (Verla A.) Wilson of Bellwood; aunts Mae Safranik and Dolores Janecek, both of Wahoo, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James Humlicek and Leonard J. Humlicek.

Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to the family for future designation.