Raymond Lee Eriksen

Age 86

Raymond Lee Eriksen, 86, of Genoa, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, with military honors by the Edward H. Larson Post 144 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.