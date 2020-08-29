Wayne Galley

November 19, 1927-August 28, 2020

Wayne Galley, 92, of Columbus, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Wayne was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Platte County, to Charles and Inez (Brown) Galley. He graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus, and on Aug. 13, 1950, was united in marriage to Dolores Gustafson in Newman Grove. The couple made their home on the Galley farm southeast of Columbus.

Wayne worked for the ASCS Office for a number of years as a surveyor, served on the Platte County District 9 School Board, enjoyed blue rock shooting, hunting, visiting with the neighbors, and going to the sale barn every Saturday, but his love was the farm. He was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church.

Wayne is survived by daughter, Deanna Galley of Columbus; daughter, Jane Galley of Columbus; son, Jeffrey (Connie) Galley of Columbus; daughter, Mary (Dave) Rosendahl of Columbus; son, Jon Galley of Columbus; beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wayne was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Inez Galley; wife, Dolores Galley; sisters, Rosella Galley and Norma Berry-Noble; brothers, Harold, Ralph and Walter Galley.

