Glennard "Jerry" Dare
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1932
DIED
August 23, 2020

Glennard U. "Jerry" Dare

January 25, 1932-August 23, 2020

Glennard U. "Jerry" Dare, 88, of Columbus, and formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana, died Aug. 23, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at the Fairview Cemetery Chapel in Mishawaka, with Rev. Dorothy Jones of East United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the funeral at the cemetery chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka.

Jerry was born Jan. 25, 1932, in South Bend, Indiana, to Everett B. and Marie A. (Fraizer) Dare. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1951. Jerry retired at age 62 from I.B.E.W., where he worked as a journeyman electrician for over 40 years. He married Roberta J. Smith on Sept. 2, 1951, and they shared over 62 years before her passing in 2014. He was formerly a member of East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka for over 70 years.

Jerry and Roberta traveled extensively through the years to 48 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Germany, England and France. He enjoyed artistic painting, woodworking, construction projects at home, and the company of beloved dog, "Freckles". After Roberta's death, Jerry was blessed to continue a friendship with a lifelong childhood friend, and on Sept. 12, 2015, he married Pastor Irene O'Brien of Columbus. Jerry was a kind and gentle man and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Jerry's family includes wife, Irene Dare of Columbus; children: Cynthia White of Mishawaka, Dr. Christopher (Rhonda) Dare of Limestone, Maine, Shannon (Becky) Dare of Anderson, Indiana, and Tim Dare of Virginia (Karen of Colorado); five stepchildren: Terri (Milan) Gerlanc of Florida, Norene (John) Smith of Indiana, Rex (Elizabeth) Freeman of Nebraska, Eric (Becky) Freeman of Nebraska, and Jenny (Tom) Schwank of Nebraska; brother, William "Bill" Dare; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several step grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Roberta Dare; son, Andrew Dare; brother, Richard Dare; and son-in-law, Charles White.

Online condolences may be left at copherfeslermay.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
31
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
, Mishawaka, Indiana
Aug
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
, Mishawaka, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Copher - Fesler - May Funeral Home - Elwood
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
We offer our deepest condolences during this difficult time
The Staff of Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home
September 1, 2020
We are sending prayers of gratitude for the life of Jerry, and of comfort for his family and friends.
Anne Stiebing and John Kelley
Family
August 28, 2020
Chris, Cindy, Shannon, and Tim, - You all have our deepest Prayers and Sympathy. Gerry was a gentle, kind and generous man. I Pray Gods' peace and comfort on all of you and your families.
Love from both - Rex and Elizabeth
Rex Freeman
Family
August 28, 2020
What a joyous reunion in Heaven when Jerry was welcomed home by the Lord He so loved ~ and then welcomed by Bert, Andrew and Nina Sue!
To all of Jerry's family, my deepest sympathy. My prayers are for you to embrace God's peace of heart.
Indeed, Jerry exemplifies the purest meaning of Proverbs 10:7 that reminds us "The memory of one who lived with integrity brings joy ..."
Mary Ellen Shedron
Friend
August 28, 2020
Our sympathy to you in the passing of your dad. I remember “Mr. and Mrs. Dare” as faithful choir members at East United Methodist Church. He passed his love of music to you as choir and band members at MHS. Thinking of you as you celebrate his life.
Kim (Hull) and Ed Chamberlin
Kim Chamberlin
August 28, 2020
I only worked with Jerry a couple of times but I found him to be a rock solid electrician and an even better person. Even though he didn't know me very well Jerry reached out to me with the light and love of Jesus at a particularly dark time in my life. Jerry's witness helped turn me around. I am forever grateful.
Mike Swartz
Coworker
August 28, 2020
Steve and I were so sorry to hear of your dad’s passing. Steve really enjoyed singing with Jerry in the choir at GMUMC. We are so sad for you at this time. May your dad RIP.
Pam and Steve Lord
Friend
August 26, 2020
Dear Chris and Rhonda and family
It only happened a couple of times that we were blessed by seeing Chris and his dad singing together in the Presque Isle church choir...but how we enjoyed it. May you all feel God's abiding presence.
Malcolm and Ellen

















Ellen Cleaves
Friend
August 26, 2020