Glennard U. "Jerry" Dare, 88, of Columbus, and formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana, died Aug. 23, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at the Fairview Cemetery Chapel in Mishawaka, with Rev. Dorothy Jones of East United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the funeral at the cemetery chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka.

Jerry was born Jan. 25, 1932, in South Bend, Indiana, to Everett B. and Marie A. (Fraizer) Dare. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1951. Jerry retired at age 62 from I.B.E.W., where he worked as a journeyman electrician for over 40 years. He married Roberta J. Smith on Sept. 2, 1951, and they shared over 62 years before her passing in 2014. He was formerly a member of East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka for over 70 years.

Jerry and Roberta traveled extensively through the years to 48 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Germany, England and France. He enjoyed artistic painting, woodworking, construction projects at home, and the company of beloved dog, "Freckles". After Roberta's death, Jerry was blessed to continue a friendship with a lifelong childhood friend, and on Sept. 12, 2015, he married Pastor Irene O'Brien of Columbus. Jerry was a kind and gentle man and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Jerry's family includes wife, Irene Dare of Columbus; children: Cynthia White of Mishawaka, Dr. Christopher (Rhonda) Dare of Limestone, Maine, Shannon (Becky) Dare of Anderson, Indiana, and Tim Dare of Virginia (Karen of Colorado); five stepchildren: Terri (Milan) Gerlanc of Florida, Norene (John) Smith of Indiana, Rex (Elizabeth) Freeman of Nebraska, Eric (Becky) Freeman of Nebraska, and Jenny (Tom) Schwank of Nebraska; brother, William "Bill" Dare; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several step grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Roberta Dare; son, Andrew Dare; brother, Richard Dare; and son-in-law, Charles White.

