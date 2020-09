Lillian Hagelstein

March 8, 1935-August 30, 2020

Lillian Hagelstein, 85, of Columbus, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

Private family services will be held.

Lillian Hagelstein was born March 8, 1935, on the family farm by Osmond, to William F. and Lillian (Dewey) Broekemeier. She graduated from Osmond High School in 1953, and Wayne State College in 1955. On Oct. 21, 1956, Lillian married Dean Hagelstein at the Osmond Lutheran Church. She taught country schools in Osmond. Lillian loved gardening, flowers, going on trips, and spending time with her family.

Lillian is survived by husband, Dean Hagelstein; son, Dean (Crystal) Hagelstein; son, David Hagelstein; daughter, Vicki (Harold) Drueppel; daughter, Sherry Hagelstein; grandchildren: Tori Hagelstein, Trent Hagelstein, Brett Hagelstein, Nichole Hajek and Brittany Hajek; great-grandchildren: Skylar and Braxton Hagelstein, Rylan and Talon Peterson.

She is preceded in death by parents, William and Lillian Broekemeier; brother, Bill Broekemeier; sisters, Jeanette Schnoor and Irene Mieger.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.