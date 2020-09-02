Menu
Maxine Badje
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Maxine L. Badje

June 6, 1927-September 1, 2020

Maxine L. Badje, 93, of Lincoln, (formerly of Columbus), died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Grace Pointe Assisted Living in Lincoln.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, and will continue from noon until service time on Friday at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Church, 1072 21st Ave. Columbus, NE 68601.1072

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Sep
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Sep
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
