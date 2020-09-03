Frances Mary Lukassen

September 24, 1930-August 19, 2020

Beloved by family and friends, Frances Mary Lukassen, 89, of Kimball, passed away peacefully at Heritage Estates in Gering on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Born on Sept. 24, 1930, to Adolph and Eva (Karges) Kresha, Frances Mary Lukassen, aka Mother Mary, was raised in a large family where money was scarce but love abundant. She learned the value of hard work, making sacrifices and above all else, the importance of family.

She attended school at Osceola and Midland College in Fremont. Her sister introduced her to Howard James Lukassen, and on May 26, 1951, they were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kimball.

Mary taught at a rural school in the county for several years. Beside Howard, they farmed and raised a family of six children. Once the children were grown, she was employed at Kimball High School and the Kimball Senior Center as a Certified Dietician. As a devoted member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for over 69 years, she was a big part of the Altar Society.

She had a talent for quilting, and exhibited them at the county fair. Mary was a past 4-H leader, and a member of the Eagles Club in which she had served as past president. For many years she served on the Board of Aging of Western Nebraska. She spent countless hours doing volunteer work in the community. Mary enjoyed baking and was famous for her pies, but was also known as the "Cinnamon Roll Queen".