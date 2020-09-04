Terry Dean Fusco

August 3, 1944-August 29, 2020

Terry Dean Fusco, 76, of Shelby, passed away Aug. 29, 2020, at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola.

A Celebration of Life service for the public will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Shelby Football Field. Please wear your school colors. Due to current COVID-19 health mandates, practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet among attendees, family, staff, and clergy. Face masks are strongly encouraged. A private family Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby, with Rev. John Sullivan officiating. A rosary will be held one half hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be in the Shelby Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Shelby-Rising City School.

Terry was born Aug. 3, 1944, to Peter S. and Donna M. (Maxwell) Fusco in Beatrice. He attended school at St. Patrick's Elementary, and graduated from Pius X in 1962. He attended UNL where he received his Bachelor's degree, and Kearney State College for his Master's. He later received his Specialist in Principleship from Concordia University in Seward.

On Jan. 29, 1966, he was united in marriage to Marie Louise Schmal in Lincoln. To this union three children were born.

Terry began his career in education at Shelby schools as a K-12 PE teacher, 9-12 Physical Science teacher, Drivers Ed instructor, football, basketball and track coach, Activities Director, and Elementary Principal, retiring in 2004. He then took a job as Administrative Consultant of Reading First for the State of Nebraska.

He was a member of the Coaches Association, Nebraska Education Assoc., Nebraska Council of School Administrators, Annie Jeffrey Hospital Board, Shelby Community Library Board, ESU 7 Board, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Board, and founder of Shelby/Rising City Booster Club.

Survivors include his wife, Marie of Shelby; daughter, Becky (Jess) Trotter of Arcadia; son, Mark (Heather) Fusco of Lincoln; and son, Steve (Dani) Fusco of Lincoln; grandchildren: Colton, Shayla (Chris) Varney, Lindsey and Tyson Trotter, Gavin, Lillie and Samuel Fusco, Kaylee, Chase and Erica Fusco; one brother, David (Sharon) Fusco of Lincoln; sisters, Charlotte Boe of Lincoln, and Barb (Dan) Hruby of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Donna; in-laws, Frank Sr. and Odelia Schmal; one brother-in-law, Frank Schmal Jr.

