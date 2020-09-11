Helen M. Konicek

September 24th, 1927-September 9, 2020

Helen M. Konicek, 92, of Columbus, formerly of Clarkson, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, after a short courageous battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Ss Cyril & Methodius Church in Clarkson, with Rev. Rod Kneifl celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, with a 4 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice.

Helen was born on Sept. 24, 1927, on a rural farm in Clarkson, to Anton and Adella (Korecky) Malena. She went to country school through the eighth grade, when she left school to help her dad on the farm. On Dec. 28, 1950, she was united in marriage to Rudolph J. Konicek at Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Heun. To this union, three children were born: Judith, Jane and Joseph. Rudy and Helen farmed for many years south of Clarkson until Rudy's death in 1996. Shortly after, Helen moved to Clarkson and became a "city girl" for over 20 years. She lived in Columbus for the past several months prior to her death.

In addition to helping on the farm, Helen worked at Vacin/Vavrina for several years as a custodian alongside Rudy. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Heun before joining Ss Cyril & Methodius in Clarkson. She was well known for baking and making quilts for her family. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and playing cards. Her greatest love was spending time with her family where she was lovingly known as Mom, Grandma Helen, and Nana.

Helen was survived by daughter, Judy (Roger) Wurdeman of Columbus; granddaughter, Jennifer Wurdeman (Brian Soulliere) of Columbus; great-grandchild, Kassidy Soulliere of Columbus; granddaughter, Rachel (Jason) Thiele of Lincoln; great-grandchild, Noah Thiele of Lincoln; grandson, Ross (Jill) Wurdeman of Columbus; great-grandchildren: Libby, Abby, Lauren and Nora Wurdeman of Columbus; daughter, Jane Konicek of Columbus; son, Joe (Toni) Konicek of Clarkson; granddaughter, Sarah (Matt) Stevens of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Alaina Stevens of Omaha; grandson, Aaron Konicek of Omaha; grandson, Michael (Dani Stripe) Konicek of Omaha; grandson, Christopher Konicek of Omaha; brother, Bob (Elaine) Malena of Clarkson; sister, Alice Garvey of Omaha; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Rudy Konicek; parents, Anton and Adella Malena; brother-in-law, Bob Garvey.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.