Gladys Luckey

September 16, 1921-September 11, 2020

Gladys Luckey, 98, of Columbus, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, with Rev. Dave Hall officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 1:30 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church, Platte County Historical Society, or those of the family choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page and all current CDC guidelines will be followed.

Gladys Luckey was born Sept. 16, 1921, in Platte County, on the family farm near Leigh, to Henry and Cornelia (Wullschleger) Hoessel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, rural Leigh. Gladys attended District 23 School and Platte College, graduating with an LPN degree on Jan. 3, 1972. She worked at the Behlen Community Hospital and Columbus Clinic until she retired in 1987.

Gladys was married to Walter Luckey on Jan. 4, 1942 in Leigh. They farmed just northeast of Columbus and moved into Columbus in 1977. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, where she was a Sunday school teacher and a member of WELCA. Gladys was a member of the Golden Keys Extension Club, 4-H leader, Soroptimist, and the Columbus Area Artists. She was always interested in art, and in 1980 took a few lessons and started painting. Her paintings hang in many homes in the area.

Gladys is survived by daughter, Carolyn (Grant) Casper of Sussex, Wisconsin; daughter, Janie (Dr. David) Krohn of Yankton, South Dakota; son, Dr. Gerald (Bonnie) Luckey of David City; daughter, Lois (Bob) Kelly of Baytown, Texas; son, William "Bill" (Nancy) Luckey of Columbus; son, Dave (Brenda) Luckey of Columbus; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gordon (Edna) Hoessel of Clarkson; brother, Donald Hoessel of Leigh; sister, Phyllis Hassebrook of Columbus; sister, Shirley Gersib of Columbus.

Gladys was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Cornelia Hoessel; husband, Walter Luckey; infant daughter; great-granddaughter, Troian Luckey; brother, Wilfred (Lorraine) Hoessel; sister, Ruth (Adolph) Rickert; sister-in-law, Delores Hoessel; brothers-in-law, Ed Hassebrook and Art Gersib.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com