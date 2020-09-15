Irene Louise Luckey Hake

September 24, 1918-September 13, 2020

Irene Louise Luckey Hake, 101, died Sept. 13, 2020, at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens in Columbus, just 11 days shy of 102.

Because of COVID, a socially distanced graveside service with mask required will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Calvary Cemetery, across from St. John's Lutheran Church in Shell Creek. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. It was a life well-lived.

Irene was born Sept. 24, 1918, to Walter and Elsie (Loseke) Luckey, in Platte County. A lifelong farm woman, Irene lived during an era that was the embodiment of what America is built on: hard work, love of family, church, community and patriotism.

She married Werner Henry Hake on Aug. 15, 1938, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Shell Creek, where she also was baptized and confirmed. She worked alongside him on the family farm near Platte Center, raising livestock and farming the land. Her life was focused on their five children.

Irene cared for a huge garden, put up produce and was a fantastic cook. Her well-worn cookbooks are notated with whether the recipe is a good one, what changes she made and the year she first prepared it. It was learned that the way she diced an onion was practiced by the great French chefs. If someone happened to be visiting during a meal hour, a place was set for them at the family meal table. Her chocolate chip cookies and homemade cinnamon rolls are legendary.

Two huge freezers in the basement of the three-story farmhouse were jammed with not only homemade delectables, but also chickens, beef and pork raised and butchered on the farm. The floor-to-ceiling shelving in that same room was filled with canned goods from her garden, ranging from the best-applesauce-ever, to tomato sauce, peaches, dill and sweet pickles to pickled beets.

She and Werner enjoyed square dancing and an energetic polka on the dance floor of Oak Ballroom in Schuyler on Saturday nights. Upon retirement, the couple traveled worldwide, visiting many foreign countries and making new friends.

To keep herself occupied during the long, dreary winter months of Nebraska, she crocheted doilies and bedspreads, and pieced together dozens of beautiful quilts. A crocheted bedspread won her a purple ribbon at the State Fair. She loved soft-serve vanilla ice cream and was an avid reader and word puzzle enthusiast. And, she could keep up with any world news discussions. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Platte Center.

Irene is survived by daughter, Jeanette and Dr. Leland Volker of Walton; son, Dr. Lawrence Hake, world traveler; daughter, Susan Kreifel of Olathe, Kansas; son, Lester and Teresa Hake of Grand Island; daughter, Karlyn Hake of Wichita, Kansas; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Elise Luckey; husband, Werner Hake; brother, Clarence Luckey; brother, Walter Luckey; brother, Jerome Luckey; sister, Esther Rodenburg.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.