Virginia Mae Sindelar

July 16, 1936-September 13, 2020

Virginia Sindelar, 84, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Silver Creek.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek. Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Interment will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask.

Virginia Mae Sindelar was born July 16, 1936, to Emil and Laura (Yelli) Miller in Columbus. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1954. After graduating high school, she worked various jobs around the Columbus area. On June 18, 1956, she was united in marriage to Rolland Sindelar at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. She was involved in many organizations, including St. Ann's Society in Duncan, a den mother for the Cub Scouts, President of the Altar Society in Silver Creek, and the Fireman's Auxiliary. Virginia loved animals, completing crossword puzzles, gardening, crafting, and volunteering in the various organizations she was involved in.

She survived by daughter, Karen (Lee Kobza) Overturf of Duncan; son, David (Christine Hennig) Sindelar of Omaha; son, Mark (Tammy) Sindelar of Lincoln; daughter, Connie (Tim) Foltz of Humphrey; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Norman) Zimmerman of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and sister, Shirley Cheloha.

