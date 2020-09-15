Kathaleen M. Frauendorfer

March 7, 1939-September 10, 2020

Kathaleen M. (Frisch) Frauendorfer, 81, of Humphrey, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will be the celebrant. Visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday. The burial will be in the St. Patrick's Catholic Church Cemetery in Battle Creek. The wearing of face masks is encouraged.

Kathaleen was born March 7, 1939, to Joseph and Anna (Peatrowsky) Frisch, in Madison County on the family farm. She married James Frauendorfer on April 12, 1955 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Battle Creek. She enjoyed being a loving farmer's wife and raising her 10 children. Kathaleen loved to bake and cook and made sure you never left her home hungry! She took great pride in always putting her family first. She was a very devoted, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and loved spending time with her family.

Kathaleen is survived by her 10 children: son, Paul (Jane) Frauendorfer of Madison, daughter, Deb Preister of Humphrey, son, James Frauendorfer, Jr. (fiancé, Lori McCoy) of Columbus, daughter, Linda Korth of Humphrey, daughter, Sandy (Reggie) De Vore of Eagle Point, Oregon, daughter, Wanda Frauendorfer of Columbus, daughter, Lisa (Clete) Borchers of Columbus, son, Ryan (Julie) Frauendorfer of Madison, son, Roger Frauendorfer of Humphrey, and daughter, Rachelle (Justin) Bleich of Battle Creek; 25 grandchildren and one on the way; 21 great-grandchildren with two on the way; brother, Gene (Roseann) Frisch of Norfolk; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gerald and Virginia Frauendorfer, Harold and Connie Frauendorfer, and Lauren and JoAnn Veik, all of Humphrey.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna; husband, James Frauendorfer; son-in-law, Kerry Korth; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony and Anna Frauendorfer; sisters and their spouses: Agnes (Joe) Geilenkirchen, Viola (Tom) Finkral, Marcella (Ambrose) Reinhart and infant sister Gertrude; brothers and their spouses: Joe (Delores) Frisch, and George (Monica) Frisch; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Duane and Mary Ellen Frauendorfer and Ronald and Donna Frauendorfer.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Home for Funerals, Norfolk