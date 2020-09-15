Mary Lou Parolek Hruska

November 11, 1932-September 13, 2020

Mary Lou Parolek Hruska, 87, of Columbus, formerly of Schuyler, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Svoboda Funeral Home-North Chapel in Schuyler, with a 7 p.m. rosary. Lunch will follow Mass at Wunderlich's Catering and interment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials can be made to family wishes for later designation.

Mary Lou (Belik) Parolek Hruska was born on Nov. 11, 1932, on the family farm near North Rescue, four miles west of Prague, to Louis and Rosie (Kasha) Belik. She attended School District 73 near North Rescue by Prague.

On July 29, 1953, Mary Lou was united in marriage to John J. Parolek at St Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. One child was born to this union, Elizabeth Ann. She was a hairdresser at her home for many years. After closing her shop, she was a waitressook at many area restaurants, including the Arrow Inn Cafe, Western Café, and Top Notch.

After John passed away in 1993, Mary Lou was reunited with Harold Hruska and they married on Valentine's Day, 1996. She relocated to Prescott, Arizona for several years and, for health reasons, moved back to Nebraska; first to Grand Island, and then to Columbus where she resided at Brookestone Acres her last four years after suffering a stroke days after Harold's funeral.

Mary Lou loved to travel and kept in contact with family by visiting her cousins in California as well as statewide across Nebraska. She loved to bake, especially kolaches and cinnamon rolls. Mary Lou also loved to quilt blankets and crochet doilies to give away as gifts. She especially treasured her time with her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Mary Lou loved nothing more than spending time with her family who she loved deeply.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Liz (Tom) Faltys of Schuyler and their children: Josh (Jessica) Faltys and their children Haylee, Brittney, Brooklyn, Tyler, and Trent Faltys; Clint (Nancy) Faltys and their children Jackson, Mason Faltys, and Ashlie (Austin) Stone and Amelia and Emmett Stone; Kelli (Brad) Parsons and their children Quinn, Hayes, and future grandson Parsons; and sister, Helen Shonka of David City.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John J. Parolek in 1993 and Harold Hruska in 2016.

Svoboda Funeral Home